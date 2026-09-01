Man accused of sexually abusing minor formally charged

DAYTON — A local man accused of sexually abusing a minor has been formally charged.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
On Monday, Robert Salyers was indicted on 12 counts of sexual battery, according to Montgomery County court documents.
TRENDING STORIES:
- TRAFFIC ALERT: Road closed due to crash involving dump truck in Clark County
- 42-year-old man dead after motorcycle crash in Clark County
- Person rescued from Terminal Tower elevator shaft
According to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office, this is a late disclosure of sexual abuse from around 10 years ago.
Dayton police investigated the matter after the victim reported that Salyers had sexually abused her when she was around 15-years-old.
Salyers was known to the victim, according to the prosecutor’s office.
Salyers is not in custody at this time. A warrant has been issued for his arrest, according to court documents.
He is scheduled to be arraigned on September 15.
News Center 7 will continue following this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]