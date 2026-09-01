Man accused of sexually abusing minor formally charged

DAYTON — A local man accused of sexually abusing a minor has been formally charged.

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On Monday, Robert Salyers was indicted on 12 counts of sexual battery, according to Montgomery County court documents.

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According to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office, this is a late disclosure of sexual abuse from around 10 years ago.

Dayton police investigated the matter after the victim reported that Salyers had sexually abused her when she was around 15-years-old.

Salyers was known to the victim, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Salyers is not in custody at this time. A warrant has been issued for his arrest, according to court documents.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on September 15.

News Center 7 will continue following this story.

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