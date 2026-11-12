Man accused of sexually assaulting sleeping woman

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A man is facing charges after investigators say he sexually assaulted a woman while she was asleep.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Oct. 18, Anthony Greathouse is accused of sexually assaulting a woman while she was intoxicated and asleep, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

TRENDING STORIES:

A grand jury indicted him on two counts each of rape and sexual battery.

He is booked into the Montgomery County Jail on a $150,000 bond.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

@2026 Cox Media Group