Man accused of sexually assaulting woman, claiming she’d be leaving in ‘body bag’ indicted

DAYTON — A Dayton man accused of sexually abusing a woman for hours is facing formal charges.

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Justin Woodard, 43, was indicted Monday by a Montgomery County grand jury on one count of rape and two counts of kidnapping, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

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As previously reported, the charges stem from an alleged assault on Brookline Avenue on Aug. 14.

A woman told police she and her friend met with Woodard and a friend of his earlier in the night, according to an affidavit and statement of facts initially filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

They all decided to go back with Woodard to a home in the 2000 block of Brookline Avenue.

At some point, the woman fell asleep and was later woken up by her friend.

Once awake, the woman said Woodard pointed a gun at her and sexually assaulted her “repeatedly for hours.”

The woman claimed he also repeatedly hit him in the head and face and told her “that the only way she was leaving was in a body bag.”

The woman was able to get up and run from the home after a brief struggle with Woodard on the stairs, court records state. While running away, she found a male bystander who stayed with her until police arrived.

Police said Woodard drove off from the scene.

Records from the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail show he was arrested by the Athens County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 26. He remains booked in that jail.

He’s scheduled to be arraigned on his charges on Sept. 15.

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