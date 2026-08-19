Man accused of sexually assaulting woman, claiming she’d be leaving in ‘body bag’

DAYTON — A Dayton man accused of sexually abusing a woman for hours is facing charges.

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Justin Woodard, 43, was charged on Wednesday with one count each of rape and kidnapping, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

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The charges stem from an alleged assault on Brookline Avenue on Aug. 14.

A woman told police she and her friend met with Woodard and a friend of his earlier in the night, according to an affidavit and statement of facts.

They all decided to go back with Woodard to a home in the 2000 block of Brookline Avenue.

At some point, the woman fell asleep and was later woken up by her friend.

Once awake, the woman said Woodard pointed a gun at her and sexually assaulted her “repeatedly for hours.”

The woman claimed he also repeatedly hit him in the head and face and told her “that the only way she was leaving was in a body bag.”

The woman was able to get up and run from the home after a brief struggle with Woodard on the stairs, court records state. While running away, she found a male bystander who stayed with her until police arrived.

Police said Woodard drove off from the scene and has still not been caught.

There’s a warrant filed for his arrest.

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