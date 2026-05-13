Man accused of sharing illicit photos of child he met on social media

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A man accused of distributing sexually explicit photos of a minor has been formally charged.

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Bryan Slate was indicted by a Montgomery County Grand Jury on two counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor and one count of illegal use of a minor or impaired person in a nudity-oriented material.

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On April 27, investigators with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office were made aware of a potential sex offense involving a minor.

Slate is accused of meeting a minor through social media and communicating through these threatening forms and text messages for over a week.

During those communications, investigators said Slate’s behavior became “increasingly threatening,” including threats of violence and threats to distribute illicit photos of the child.

Slate allegedly followed with that threat.

“This case serves as a serious reminder of the dangers that can exist when interacting with individuals online,” said Sheriff Streck. “Parents should continue having conversations with their children about online safety, and young people should understand that individuals they meet on social media may not be who they claim to be.”

Slate is in the custody of the Montgomery County Jail.

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