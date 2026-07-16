Man accused of sharing inappropriate photos on Discord

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A man accused of sharing inappropriate photos on a messaging app has been formally charged.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Ryan Chansley was indicted by a Montgomery County Grand Jury on 22 counts of pandering sexual oriented material involving a minor.
TRENDING STORIES:
- ‘Jurassic Park’ actor Sam Neill died from pneumonia, agent says
- Canadian wildfire smoke causing poor air quality
- Former area election official pleads guilty to federal child porn charges
Huber Heights police got a referral from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force alleging that Chansley had inappropriate images and was sharing them through Discord.
Police obtained a search warrant and found numerous images on Chansley’s devices, according to a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.
Chansley is not in jail and is scheduled to be arraigned on July 30.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]