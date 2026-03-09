Man accused of shooting 16-year-old brother in head

LICKING COUNTY — A man has been arrested, allegedly shooting his 16-year-old brother in the head on Friday night in Licking County.

Hebron Police officers and deputies with the sheriff’s office responded to the 100 block of Wooster Street around 11:30 p.m., according to our news partners WBNS.

Upon arrival, officers found a 16-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the head in his bedroom.

The victim was transported to Mount Carmel East Hospital in critical condition.

19-year-old Aiden Boone was arrested and has been charged with felonious assault.

The shooting remains under investigation.

