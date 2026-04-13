Man accused of shooting 2 people near food truck formally charged

Two people are in life-threatening condition after a shooting that happened on Monday night in Dayton.

DAYTON — A 26-year-old man has been formally charged in connection with a shooting that seriously injured a man and a woman last month.

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A Montgomery County grand jury indicted Brentten Manson-Ingram today on four counts of felonious assault, one count of discharge of a firearm on or near a prohibited premises, and one count of having weapons under disability.

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As News Center 7 previously reported, the charges stem from a shooting that was reported near Little Richmond Road and N. Gettysburg Avenue on March 30.

During an investigation, detectives learned that several family members had gathered near another family member’s food truck, according to an affidavit and statement of facts initially filed in Dayton Municipal Court. At one point, an argument broke out between some family members, and a 36-year-old man tried to intervene.

“While doing so, Mr. Brentten Manson pulled out a handgun and fired at (the man and a woman),” court documents state.

Manson-Ingram then allegedly ran to a vehicle with other juvenile family members, but stopped in the roadway and fired shots toward the people around the food truck.

The man and a 35-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries, but were expected to survive, according to Dayton Police.

After being taken into custody, officers found a firearm in Manson-Ingram’s possession. Court documents indicated he was not permitted to carry firearms due to a previous conviction.

Manson-Ingram remains booked in the Montgomery County Jail. He’s scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday.

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