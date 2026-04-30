Man accused of shooting at area home arrested

INDIANA — A man accused of shooting at an area home and leading police on a chase was arrested in Wayne County, Indiana, on Thursday.

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Authorities responded to reports of shots fired in the 1200 block of Rice Road in Centerville at 11 a.m., according to a spokesperson with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

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Upon arrival, deputies found the victim outside his house with neighbors.

The house was struck by gunfire, but no one was injured, the spokesperson said.

Witnesses told authorities that the suspect was driving a gray Dodge Charger with tinted windows and tinted taillights.

While some deputies remained on scene, officers responded to the Cambridge City area after learning some suspect information.

They found a car matching the description and tried to speak to the driver, the spokesperson said.

The driver left, and a short chase through Cambridge City and onto US 40 began.

The car was disabled, and the driver was taken into custody without further incident.

The driver has been identified as Brennen Jones, 22, of Cambridge City.

He was booked into the Wayne County Jail on criminal recklessness, battery with a deadly weapon, and resisting law enforcement charges.

No injuries were reported in this incident.

This incident remains under investigation.

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