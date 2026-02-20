Man accused of shooting, killing fiancée in Dayton facing formal charges

DAYTON — A Dayton man is facing charges after allegedly shooting and killing his fiancée.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Jayme Rogers, 34, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury on Friday on two counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault, and three weapons charges, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

The charges are in connection with the death of 33-year-old Jaime Dick.

TRENDING STORIES:

As News Center 7 previously reported, police responded to the 4700 block of Queens Avenue on reports of a shooting around 2 a.m. on Feb. 10.

In a 911 call obtained by News Center 7, a man, later identified as Rogers, told dispatchers to “get here quick, someone is shot.”

Rogers told the dispatcher he shot his girlfriend three times and added that she was allegedly cheating and “got what she deserved,” according to an affidavit and statement of facts initially filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

The prosecutor’s office referred to Dick as Rogers’s fiancée on Friday.

“When Dayton Police officers arrived on scene, Mr. Rogers walked out to officers and repeated that he shot her,” court documents state.

Officers found Dick shot inside her running vehicle outside of a home.

Dick was taken to a local hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

The prosecutor’s office revealed on Friday that the couple’s two children, ages 9 and 12, were inside the home when the shooting occurred.

Rogers remains booked in the Montgomery County Jail. He’s being held on a $1 million bond.

He’s set to appear in court next week.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group