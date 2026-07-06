Man accused of shooting at officers in custody after daylong manhunt

COLUMBUS — The 41-year-old man accused of exchanging gunfire with officers on Saturday has been taken into custody.

Michael Magyar was taken into custody without incident on Sunday in a wooded area near the 3200 block of South High Street after a daylong manhunt, according to our news partners WBNS.

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News Center 7 previously reported that the Columbus Division of Police was called to the 3000 block of Cotton Mill Street on a report of a shooting around 12:30 p.m.

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Magyar was taken to the hospital in stable condition for injuries that he had at the time of his arrest. The cause of the injuries and the extent of his injuries are still under investigation.

He was charged with felonious assault after he reportedly assaulted a female, according to police.

The 911 caller told dispatchers that a man was assaulting a female in a nearby homeless encampment. A second 911 caller said that the man had a firearm.

A WBNS reporter on the scene said that she saw a perimeter set up around the American Legion and Dollar General located off of South High Street, a half-mile away from the initial scene.

She also saw SWAT vehicles on the scene.

When officers entered the encampment, they located the female and male, who told officers that he had a gun.

The man allegedly pointed the gun at the female. Officers then began exchanging gunfire with the man, according to police.

He fled into the wooded area with the gun, firing more shots.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) was called to investigate the officer-involved shooting.

No officers were injured in the shooting. The female suffered injuries from the assault.

Court records show that Magyar has a previous conviction for assault last year, in which he was sentenced to 30 days in jail. He also has pending aggravated menacing and assault charges that were filed in June.

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