Man accused of shooting student in stomach during argument in library parking lot

The shooting was reported just after 5 p.m. at the Columbus Metropolitan Library’s Martin Luther King Branch on East Long Street.

Student seriously hurt after shooting in library parking lot

COLUMBUS — A 19-year-old is facing charges after he allegedly shot a student in a library parking lot on Thursday, according to our media partner WBNS-10 TV.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As previously reported by News Center 7, the shooting was reported just after 5 p.m. at the Columbus Metropolitan Library’s Martin Luther King Branch on East Long Street.

Marsean Bowles, 19, is charged in connection with the shooting, according to Franklin County Municipal Court documents.

WBNS-10 reported that Bowles met with the student in the library parking lot to talk about an ongoing agreement.

The interaction escalated, and Bowles reportedly fired one shot into the victim’s stomach.

TRENDING STORIES:

Columbus Division of Police Sergeant Joe Albert said the victim was hospitalized in critical condition, but he has since been upgraded to “stable” condition and is expected to survive.

Columbus City Schools Superintendent Angela Chapman identified the victim as a student.

The library was locked down for a short time directly after the shooting.

East High School, which is near the library, had increased security on Thursday night and Friday, WBNS-10 reported.

Chapman added that CARE teams will be on site for any students and staff.

Bowles appeared in court on Friday and remains booked in jail on a $2 million bond.

He has also been ordered to stay away from the victim, the library where the shooting happened, and East High School.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group