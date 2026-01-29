Man accused of stabbing 29-year-old over 20 times pleads not guilty to murder charges

The man who is facing murder charges in a deadly stabbing made his first court appearance since being formally charged.

DAYTON — Investigators have now charged the man they said stabbed a victim more than 20 times.

The suspect will stay behind bars unless he can come up with a $1 million bond.

The victim died at an apartment building in the South Park Neighborhood last week. In court on Thursday, News Center 7’s Mike Campbell got new details about the victim and the evidence in the case.

Dayton Police were called to a small, one-story apartment building on Oak Street on January 18, where they found the victim, 29-year-old Josh Hogan, in a parking lot at the back of the building.

Police said his attacker was caught later in Kettering, and he appeared in court on Thursday.

Je’Vonte Wilson, 32, is accused of murder.

A 911 caller admitted to dispatchers that he did not see a fight between Wilson and Hogan. The caller also did not see Hogan’s injuries.

“They were just arguing and came back out here, and then they wrestled, you know. I guess two friends wrestle, but I don’t know. He’s just sleeping. He’s just knocked out, or I don’t know,” The 911 caller said.

Officers arrived and found Hogan with stab wounds. He died at the scene.

Montgomery County prosecutors said, “Medics located the deceased victim behind the building in a parking lot, where he had been stabbed 21 times.”

A detective with Dayton Police wrote in court documents that Wilson “did knowingly utilize a collapsible pocketknife to inflict injuries to the victim.”

Wilson was officially charged with murder. He then pleaded not guilty to each count, and his bond remained at one million dollars.

The only way Wilson could get out of jail is to post at least 10% of the million-dollar bond, which would be $100,000.

