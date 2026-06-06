Man accused of stealing entire roof off home

TAYLOR COUNTY, Ga. — A man was arrested after the roof was stolen from a Georgia home.

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On June 4, 2026, at approximately 9:45 a.m., the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint regarding the theft of a metal roof from a home in Reynolds, Georgia.

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“In my 35-year law enforcement career, I have never seen anyone steal the roof off of a house,” Sheriff John Sawyer said. “This case demonstrates the dedication and determination of our investigators who worked tirelessly to identify those responsible and bring them to justice.”

Jason Childree of Butler, Ga., was arrested and charged with theft by taking, burglary, criminal trespass and criminal property damage.

Investigators have also identified three additional suspects involved.

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