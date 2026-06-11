Man accused of stealing funds from youth football league formally charged

CLERMONT COUNTY — A man has been indicted after being accused of stealing from a youth football league.

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A Clermont County Grand Jury indicted Alvis Franklin Williams on a felony count of theft upon allegations that “misused funds belonging to the New Richmond Junior Football League,” New Richmond Police officials told WCPO-TV.

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Back in March, the New Richmond Junior Lions Football posted a statement on social media after the discovery of suspected misappropriation of organized funds.

They said that the board immediately acted. They removed the board member and reported the incident to the police.

“NRJLF is implementing stronger financial oversight policies and internal controls to prevent issues like this from occurring in the future,” the social media post said.

The organization did not name Williams or anyone else directly involved.

New Richmond Police said that the case is now in the hands of the county prosecutor’s office.

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