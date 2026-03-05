Man accused of stealing from Greene County Barnes & Noble; Do you recognize him?

BEAVERCREEK — Beavercreek Police are seeking public assistance to identify a man accused of stealing items from Barnes & Noble.

The reported theft happened Feb. 13, according to a social media post from the department.

Police said the man entered the store, selected around $219 worth of merchandise, concealed it, and left without paying.

A photo of the suspect shows he was wearing a dark-colored winter coat with an orange shirt and jacket underneath. He also has a dark-colored crossbody bag and a beanie hat.

If anyone recognizes the man, they’re asked to contact Officer M. Prendergast at (937)-426-1225 ext. 163 or prendergastm@beavercreekohio.gov. Tips can remain anonymous.

©2026 Cox Media Group