Man accused of using child as human shield pleads not guilty

STARK COUNTY — A Jackson Township dad who allegedly used his child as a human shield pleaded not guilty on Thursday.

39-year-old Ty Gracie is facing charges of endangering children, obstructing official business, and disorderly conduct, according to our CBS news affiliate, WOIO.

The Jackson Township Police Department responded to a call on Monday to Bubba’s Restaurant for a disturbance.

Officers said that Gracie was drunk, causing a scene, and threatening an employee.

He told officers to “shoot him in the head,” while holding the child, according to police.

No one was hurt during the incident.

Gracie is being held on a $5,000 bond.

