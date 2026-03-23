Man accused of using fake cash at local smoke shop

KETTERING — Police are looking for a man they said used fake cash at a smoke shop in Kettering.
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The man reportedly used fake money at Wisteria Smoke Shop.
The alleged crime took place on March 18, around 6:10 p.m.
Anyone with information is asked to call the police at (937)296-2555.
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