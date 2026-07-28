Man accused of using Snapchat to access child sexual assault material

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A man has been formally charged in a child pornography investigation in Huber Heights.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On July 28, Kincaid Brady was indicted in the Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas on the following charges:

Eight counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor

15 counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance

One count of tampering with evidence

A spokesperson with the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office said Brady allegedly saved, uploaded, and shared images of child sexual assault material on Snapchat.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force brought the case to the Huber Heights Police Department, which conducted the investigation.

Brady is not in custody, but will be arraigned on August 11.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]