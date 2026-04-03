Man admits to assaulting federal officer on Ohio turnpike

SANDUSKY COUNTY — A man has admitted to assaulting a federal officer on the Ohio turnpike and drug charges last year, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Northern District of Ohio.

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Damarko Amir Kimble, 29, of Detroit, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers or employers in federal court on April 2.

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The charges involve an incident on Oct. 7, 2024, at a service plaza on the I-80/90 turnpike in Sandusky County.

Federal agents discovered more than 500 grams of pure methamphetamine in Kimble’s possession during a search of his vehicle, the office said.

The encounter began when federal agents noticed Kimble’s rental vehicle had expired registration tags.

During the stop, a K9 officer alerted agents to the potential presence of illegal substances inside the car.

Agents performed a probable cause search of the vehicle and discovered a backpack on the rear floorboard, according to the office.

Inside the backpack, they found a plastic bag containing a substance that was later confirmed to be 577.7 grams of pure methamphetamine.

The physical confrontation occurred when agents attempted to place Kimble under arrest.

According to court documents, Kimble rushed toward an officer and knocked him to the ground. Kimble then tried to flee the parking lot on foot before agents arrested him.

Kimble is scheduled to be sentenced on July 14.

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