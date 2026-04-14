Man admits to breaking into Miamisburg home, starting fire

MIAMISBURG — A man has agreed to spend time behind bars for breaking into and setting a Miamisburg home on fire last year.

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Steven Elzey pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated arson and a lesser count of burglary, according to Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas records filed on April 8.

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As part of the plea agreement, one count each of obstructing official business, resisting arrest, and criminal damage was dismissed.

Court records indicate that Elzey agreed to serve 30 months in prison, but his sentencing has been scheduled for April 23.

As previously reported, Miamisburg Police responded to reports of a disorderly man on the porch of a home in the 100 block of Old Main Street in November 2025.

Upon arrival, police saw Elzey breaking through the front window of the home.

The 911 caller told dispatchers that Elzey was “an ex.”

Police tried to detain Elzey, but he went into the home through the broken window.

A short time later, police saw a fire in the home, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

First responders forced entry into the home, took Elzey into custody, and extinguished the flames.

Elzey remains booked in the Montgomery County Jail.

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