Man admits to seriously injuring child, causing brain bleed

DAYTON — A man has admitted to seriously injuring a child in Montgomery County.

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Chad Merrill pleaded guilty to one count of endangering children, according to Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas records filed on July 8.

Merrill could have a fine of up to $15,000 and two to 12 years in prison, according to court documents.

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As previously reported, the incident left a 16-month-old child fighting for their life, as they sustained a skull fracture, brain bleed, and bruises.

The investigation started in February 2026 after a toddler arrived at Dayton Children’s Hospital with serious injuries.

Police were called to the hospital and took Merrill into custody about six hours later.

He’s accused of child endangerment, but police believe he abused the 16-month-old child.

“Medical professionals stated that the injuries were consistent with abuse,” a spokesperson with Dayton police told News Center 7.

Authorities suspect the injuries happened at a home on Silverdome Drive.

They think Merrill lived there with his girlfriend, the child’s mother.

Court records show that Merrill will be sentenced on July 30.

Merrill remains booked in the Montgomery County Jail.

New Center 7 has reached out to Dayton police for an update on the child involved.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

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