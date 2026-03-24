Man admits to threatening, cyberstalking US senator and congressman

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KENTUCKY — A northern Kentucky man has admitted to cyberstalking and threatening a U.S. senator and U.S. congressman, according to our media partners WCPO-9 TV.

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Benjamin Keebler, 55, pleaded guilty to cyberstalking and threatening communications charges in federal court on Friday.

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As part of his plea deal, two other charges were dropped.

Keebler was indicted in January for using a cell phone to harass and intimidate a U.S. congressman between February 2023 and May 2025, WCPO-9 reported.

The indictment indicates that on separate occasions, Keebler called a phone system affiliated with the congressman and threatened to hurt him, including shooting him in the head at a town hall.

He also threatened to shoot him in the head at a town hall and lynch him.

Keebler did the same thing to the U.S. senator.

He said, “somebody needs to come to (the Senator’s) house and do a ... hammer visit,” according to the indictment.

The victims were not named in the indictment, WCPO-9 reported.

Keebler will remain out on bond until he is sentenced on July 30.

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