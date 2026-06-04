Man allegedly drives on sidewalk to hit child riding bicycle, threatens others on Memorial Day

A man is facing several charges after he allegedly threatened and assaulted multiple children in Fairborn.

Man allegedly drives on sidewalk to hit child riding bicycle, threatens others on Memorial Day

FAIRBORN — A man is facing several charges after he allegedly threatened and assaulted multiple children in Fairborn.

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News Center 7 obtained a statement of facts filed in the Fairborn Municipal Court, which explains what happened.

As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, Jeffrey Wilson allegedly tried to run over a child riding a bicycle and abduct another on Memorial Day.

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A witness told authorities that they saw Wilson shouting at a group of kids on Erie Avenue. They also described him as appearing to be intoxicated.

A Fairborn police spokesperson told News Center 7 that the children involved are 11, 12, and 17 years old.

Court records note that the shouting escalated to racial slurs, and the first victim tried to leave on their bicycle.

Wilson allegedly got into his Chevrolet pickup truck and drove on the sidewalk in an attempt to run them over.

He then allegedly threatened to do the same to the other children nearby if they didn’t believe in God, according to court records.

Fairborn police found Wilson’s truck parked outside a house on Erie Avenue.

Court documents indicate that Wilson was later seen on Cleary Drive, where he allegedly grabbed another child and then walked away.

Officers eventually arrested Wilson in the 400 block of Cleary Drive.

Mike Jackson lives on Erie Avenue. He said he remembered that day but didn’t see what happened.

“But I mean, they had just a cesspool of drama,” Jackson said. “We just kind of mind our own business until it falls in our lap.”

Wilson remains booked in the Greene County Jail on felonious assault, abduction, and aggravated menacing charges.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

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