Man armed with knife shot, killed by officers, police say

FILE PHOTO: Man armed with knife shot, killed by officers, police say

CRESTVIEW HILLS, KY — Officers shot and killed a man in Northern Kentucky on Friday.

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The Lakeside Park-Crestview Hills Police Department requested the Kentucky State Police (KSP) to investigate the shooting that happened around 11 p.m. on Friday, June 19, according to our news partner, WCPO in Cincinnati.

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Officers were initially dispatched to a home on University Circle to help with a Health and Family Services investigation, according to KSP.

When they arrived, a 37-year-old man, identified as Daniel Bolinger, left the residence and confronted officers with a knife.

Officers fired their guns and hit Bolinger. He was pronounced dead at the scene, WCPO said.

No officers were injured.

KSP continues to investigate the incident.

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