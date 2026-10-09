Man arrested after allegedly stealing city maintenance truck

PREBLE COUNTY — A man who was at large after stealing a city truck has been arrested.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Preble County Sheriff’s Office captured Anthony Polver, 34, Friday morning, according to a social media post.

News Center 7 previously reported that Polver is a suspect in the theft of a truck from the City of Eaton Maintenance Division on Thursday.

TRENDING STORIES:

The pursuit ended at the intersection of State Route 725 and Camden West Elkton Road, according to the City of Eaton.

Polver also faces an active felony warrant issued out of Preble County Common Pleas Court for a probation violation.

According to law enforcement, Polver has a history of stealing vehicles that have keys left inside.

We will continue to follow this story.

@2026 Cox Media Group