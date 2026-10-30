Man arrested after area holiday light display vandalized

MIDDLETOWN — A man is accused of causing significant damage to an area holiday display.

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On Oct. 27 and 28, representatives from Light Up Middletown reported damage to 20 candy cane light displays, as well as string lights located along the entrance archway.

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The damage was estimated at $4,000 to $10,000.

Nicholas G. Jones, 32, was arrested for Vandalism and booked into the Middletown City Jail.

“Vandalism not only results in costly repairs but also affects the dedicated volunteers and community members who work hard to make this annual event possible,” Middletown Division of Police said on social media.

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