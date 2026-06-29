Man arrested after crashing into cruiser, police say

Man arrested after crashing into cruiser, police say

COLUMBUS — A man was arrested after crashing into a police cruiser in Ohio on Sunday.

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The crash happened around 8:40 p.m. in Columbus, according to our news partner WBNS-TV.

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Officers were traveling east on West Broad Street when a suspect’s vehicle allegedly hit their cruiser intentionally, according to police officials.

Medics treated the officers at the scene, and the driver was arrested, Columbus Police said.

The incident remains under investigation.

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