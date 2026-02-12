Man arrested after deputies find over 2lbs of cocaine

WAYNE COUNTY — A man is in custody after deputies found over two pounds of cocaine during a traffic stop.

The arrest followed a weeks-long investigation by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit.

Detectives had been monitoring Terro Johnson as part of an ongoing narcotics investigation before they stopped him on Feb. 7.

Deputies initiated the traffic stop after observing Johnson speeding and driving erratically.

During the stop, a sheriff’s office K-9 alerted to the presence of drugs.

Deputies discovered approximately 2.2 pounds of cocaine during that search, with an estimated street value of $90,000.

Johnson was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Wayne County Jail.

He faces a charge of dealing in cocaine or a narcotic drug.

