Man arrested after driving through restaurant’s patio while running from police in Celina

CELINA — A 25-year-old man was arrested early Saturday morning after leading police on a chase that ended with his car crashing through a business patio.

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Around 2:43 a.m., a sergeant with the Celina Police Department saw a gray Nissan Altima going west on E. Fayette Street fail to stop for a red light at the intersection of S. Main Street.

The sergeant tried to pull the car over, but the driver did not stop and drove away, according to a social media post from the department.

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The Nissan continued north on S. Walnut Street before turning into an alley.

Police said the driver crossed S. Main Street and drove through the patio area adjacent to Brew Nation. In doing so, the driver destroyed patio furniture and a bicycle rack.

The driver, later identified as Trenton Wilson, continued through several alleys before ending up at his home on E. Livingston Street. He was taken into custody shortly thereafter.

Wilson later allegedly laughed and said to police, “I pulled some GTA (expletive) tonight, didn’t I?” Officers took that to be a reference to the popular video game Grand Theft Auto.

Police said a chemical breath test revealed that his blood alcohol concentration was 0.228, which is nearly three times the legal limit.

Wilson has been booked in the Mercer County Jail on criminal endangering, operating a vehicle under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident on private property, and failure to comply with the lawful order or signal of a police officer.

More charges may be filed at a later time.

Trenton Wilson (Celina Police Department)

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