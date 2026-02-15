Man arrested after fight escalates into shots fired

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — A man was arrested early Sunday morning after a fight escalated into shots being fired.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Deputies were called to the 5700 block of Willow Walk around 5:53 a.m.

It began with an argument between a man and his girlfriend regarding her social media account, deputies said.

That disagreement reportedly escalated into a physical fight before other family members arrived at the home to pick up the woman.

TRENDING STORIES:

A second argument happened when the family members arrived.

During the encounter, reports indicated that individuals from both parties had guns.

As the family members fled the scene, shots were fired toward them, and a vehicle was struck by the rounds, according to deputies.

No one was struck by the gunfire.

The woman involved in the initial dispute was transported to a local hospital for treatment of injuries sustained during the assault and was later discharged.

The suspect was arrested and booked on charges of felonious assault, possession of a stolen firearm, and discharging a firearm over a roadway.

The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office is currently reviewing those charges for approval.

The matter remains under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group