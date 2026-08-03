Man arrested after fight leaves 3 hurt in Kettering

KETTERING — A 30-year-old man was arrested Saturday morning after police said he assaulted three people during a domestic dispute and a separate argument involving barking dogs.

One victim was hospitalized with serious injuries following the altercations on Beaver Ridge Drive.

Officers responded to a disturbance in the 1600 block of Beaver Ridge Drive at approximately 6:30 a.m. on Aug. 1.

The fight began inside a home and eventually spilled outside, involving neighbors.

Arsuntae Lowe, 30, was identified as the suspect and taken into custody at the scene.

TRENDING STORIES:

Officers reported that Lowe appeared to be intoxicated during the arrest.

No police officers were injured during the response or the investigation.

Responding officers initially located two victims who were awake, alert, and able to speak about the fight.

During the investigation, a third victim was identified.

While two victims remained on the scene, one person was transported to Kettering Hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

Lowe was initially charged with felony domestic violence, misdemeanor assault, felonious assault, and two counts of aggravated menacing.

The charges against Lowe are currently pending review by the prosecutor’s office.