Man arrested after going over 100 mph on toll road; leading troopers on pursuit

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Indiana — A man was arrested after he led state troopers on a pursuit on an Indiana Toll Road over the weekend.

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On Saturday, at approximately 6:40 p.m., an Indiana State Trooper was notified over the radio by another trooper that saw a silver Dodge pickup truck that was speeding eastbound on the Indiana Toll Road near mile marker 90.

The Dodge is alleged to have been driving 104 miles per hour.

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The trooper drove westbound to attempt to intercept the speeding Dodge and saw it near mile marker 104 driving 102 miles per hour around 6:48 p.m.

The Trooper turned on his red and blue emergency lights and siren and caught up with the Dodge near mile marker 117 in LaGrange County.

The Dodge continued to drive aggressively from lane to lane as it passed other traffic with the Trooper behind before coming to a stop on the right shoulder near mile marker 121.

The driver, identified as 28-year-old Justyn Thomas of Chicago, Illinois, was taken into custody.

The Dodge was also occupied by an adult female, an 8-year-old child, and a 2-year-old child.

Thomas was arrested for resisting law enforcement, neglect of a dependent, and reckless driving. He was booked into the LaGrange County Jail.

The adult female and two juveniles were released from the scene.

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