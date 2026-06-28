Man arrested after hours-long standoff in elevated tree stand

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — A Champaign County man was arrested after climbing into a tree stand and prompting an hour-long standoff in Champaign County.

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Around 7:01 p.m. on Saturday, Champaign County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the 3900 block of State Route 36 West in Mad River Township in response to reports of an individual yelling and using profane language toward children in the area, according to a press release.

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Upon arrival, deputies did not initially locate anyone outside the residence.

A short time later, a man identified as Brett Henderson exited the home, climbed into an elevated tree stand, and began yelling profanities at people in the area, including passing motorists.

Despite repeated verbal warnings from deputies to stop the disorderly behavior, Henderson allegedly continued yelling profanities and continued causing a disturbance.

Deputies advised Henderson that his continued conduct could result in arrest for persistent disorderly conduct.

Henderson remained in the elevated tree stand, resulting in an extended standoff that lasted from 7:01 p.m. on Saturday until 3:40 a.m. on Sunday.

Around 3:40 a.m., Henderson voluntarily climbed down from the tree stand and was taken into custody without further incident.

Henderson was booked into jail on misdemeanor charges of Inducing Panic and Obstructing Official Business, according to online jail records.

The incident remains under investigation. Formal charges will be determined by the appropriate prosecuting authority.

News Center 7 will continue following this story.

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