Man arrested after hours-long SWAT standoff in Kettering formally charged

One person is in custody after a SWAT standoff in Kettering Thursday night.

KETTERING — The man arrested after an hours-long standoff in Kettering earlier this month has been formally charged.

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According to Montgomery County court documents filed on Sept. 11, William Truesdale Jr., 43, was indicted by a grand jury on Trespass In A Habitation, Inducing Panic, 2 counts of Obstructing Official Business, and Aggravated Trespass.

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As previously reported, police were spotted in the area of Kenosha Road and Mengel Drive around 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 3 regarding a burglary investigation with the suspect barricaded inside.

An affidavit and statement of facts filed in Kettering Municipal Court state that Truesdale entered the home without the homeowner’s consent and then refused to leave.

Truesdale and the homeowner were known to each other.

Police previously said he exited the home about four hours later after the SWAT team deployed two types of gas, OC gas and CS gas, into the home.

He was taken into custody and booked in the Kettering City Jail. He’s since been booked in the Montgomery County Jail.

During his arraignment last week, a judge set his bond at $150,000.

He is due back in court on Tuesday, Sept. 15.

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