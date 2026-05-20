Man arrested after leading deputies on chase, allegedly ramming cruiser in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — A Dayton man was arrested Tuesday night after leading Clark County deputies on a chase.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The chase began after a patrol unit checked a vehicle going 60 mph in a 35 mph zone in the area of W. Columbia and Water streets shortly after 10:30 p.m., according to Clark County Sheriff Christopher Clark.

TRENDING STORIES:

The suspect, later identified as 54-year-old Matthew Violet, led deputies on the chase for about 16 minutes before being boxed in on Sheridan Avenue, near S. Belmont Street.

“While giving orders to the operator, he continued to ram [a] patrol vehicle in attempt to escape,” a probable cause affidavit filed in Clark County Municipal Court stated.

Violet was taken from the scene to Springfield Regional Medical Center to be evaluated for possible injuries. He was later booked into the Clark County Jail, where he remains.

Clark County Municipal Court records show he’s been charged with felonious assault, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, vandalism, and obstructing official business.

Clark told News Center 7 that Violet was reportedly intoxicated, but no charges regarding that have been filed at this time.

No deputies were injured during the chase.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]