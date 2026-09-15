Man arrested after leading law enforcement on multi-county chase

WARREN/MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A man was arrested after leading law enforcement on a multi-county chase early Tuesday morning.

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Around 3:35 a.m., Franklin Police officers were notified that the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) was in a pursuit northbound on Interstate 75 past the Tylersville Road exit.

OSHP Troopers were pursuing a white Jeep Grand Cherokee with no license plate that had been speeding.

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Troopers terminated the pursuit after the Jeep had driven the wrong way on I-75.

The vehicle was located a short while later by Middletown Police officers on Union Road near Marker.

Eventually, Franklin Police Officers located the vehicle near 5th Street and began to pursue it southbound on River Street with lights and sirens activated.

The vehicle fled for several minutes, ending on State Route 725 in Miamisburg.

The driver, identfied as Darion Johnson, fled on foot on SR-725.

With the assistance of a Warren County Sheriff’s Office drone, Johnson was located in a field south of the La Quinta Inn and Suites on Byers Road.

Johnson was arrested and booked into Warren County Jail on the following charges:

Receiving Stolen Property

Obstructing Official Business

Failure to comply with order or signal

The incident remains under investigation. We will continue following this story.

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