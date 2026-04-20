Man arrested after month-long child porn investigation

URBANA — A man is in custody after a month-long investigation.

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Champaign County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Ohio Investigative Unit, searched a home in the 4200 block of Post Road.

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As a result of the search and evidence seized, Adam Wade Longworth was taken into custody.

Longworth was charged with pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person and possessing criminal tools.

Investigators said additional charges may be considered as they continue to review the evidence.

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