Man arrested after perfume stolen from area mall

BUTLER COUNTY — A man has been arrested after deputies said he stole from a local mall.

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Deputies with the Butler County Sheriff’s Office said Brandon Haroldo Chavez-Bamaca stole a bottle of perfume from a counter at Liberty Center on April 23.

The perfume was valued at $160.

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Chavez-Bamaca was located and arrested for the warrant.

During the course of the investigation, detectives determined that Chavez-Bamaca was illegally in the United States from Guatemala.

He was booked into the Butler County Jail for theft, a 1st-degree misdemeanor, and an I.C.E. detainer.

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