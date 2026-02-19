Man arrested after reported burglary leads to police chase

(Courtesy of the Franklin Division of Police)

FRANKLIN, Warren County — A man was arrested after a burglary led to a police chase in Warren County on Wednesday.

Franklin police were called to help the Warren County Sheriff’s Office with reports of a burglary in progress on Kenny Lane in Franklin Township around 2:30 p.m.

The suspect was said to be leaving the area in a gray Kia sedan, according to the Franklin Division of Police.

A Franklin officer saw the car traveling west on Fourth Street and tried to conduct a traffic stop.

The driver, later identified as Zachary Clary, drove away, and a chase began, according to police.

During the pursuit, officers used a PIT maneuver to stop the car in the City of Middletown.

Clary was taken into custody without further incident for failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

The police division said Clary also had an active warrant through the Franklin Municipal Court.

Zachary Clary (Courtesy of the Franklin Division of Police)

