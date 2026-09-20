Man arrested after reportedly firing at police during hotel standoff

A 66-year-old man was arrested after police said he fired shots at officers during a standoff at an Ohio hotel earlier this week.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 66-year-old man was arrested after police said he fired shots at officers during a standoff at an Ohio hotel earlier this week.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Officers with the Washington Court House Police Department were called to City Motel on Washington Avenue around 12:40 p.m. on Thursday after staff requested help with removing a male occupant from the property, our news partners WBNS-10 TV reported.

TRENDING STORIES:

Upon arrival, police learned the occupant, identfied as Charles Messer, had brandished a firearm while walking to and from his room, pointing it towards the staffed motel office, according to a press release.

Officers reportedly attempted to contact Messer at his room, but he refused to answer the door, WBNS-10 TV reported.

After nearly an hour of unsuccessful attempts to communicate with him, they tried to open the door and send in a drone, police said.

After the door was opened, Messer allegedly slammed it shut and held it closed. Officers then observed Messer on the drone’s live video feed holding a handgun, causing them to retreat behind cover, WBNS-10 TV reported.

After Messer failed to respond to additional verbal commands, members of the police department’s Special Response Team deployed tear gas projectiles and grenades at the front and rear of the room to force him outside, according to the release.

Messer fired at officers positioned behind the room, forcing them to take cover, police said. He then allegedly opened the front door and fired shots into the building’s overhang, WBNS-10 TV reported.

Officers fired a “less-lethal round” toward Messer, but it did not strike him, according to police. Messer then retreated into the room.

After about five minutes of exposure to the gas, Messer exited the front door unarmed, but did not immediately comply with verbal commands, WBNS-10 TV reported.

Messer was reportedly tackled to the ground and taken into custody without further incident. He was transported to Adena Fayette Medical Center, where he was treated for minor injuries and tear gas exposure, police said.

Messer was later booked into Fayette County Jail. He was charged with four counts of felonious assault on a law enforcement officer, with additional charges pending.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]