Man arrested after standoff at local campground

MERCER COUNTY — A man was arrested after a standoff at a Mercer County campground Friday night, according to Mercer County Sheriff Doug Timmerman.

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Sheriff’s office detectives and the Grand Lake Task Force learned 51-year-old Bobby Mowery was in a trailer in Kozy Kampgrounds.

The campground is located off of OH-703 in Celina.

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Authorities conducted surveillance on the area and applied for a search warrant.

Mowery was wanted in Mercer County for escape and failure to comply. He also has a parole violation holder, Timmerman said.

Mowery is facing several charges in Darke County as well. Those include failure to comply, escape, felonious assault, weapons under disability, possession of drugs, and resisting arrest.

Timmerman said Mowery has previous tendencies to be violent and run away from authorities, so he requested assistance from the Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office SRT (Special Response Team).

Authorities executed the search warrant at approximately 7:03 p.m.

Mowery refused to come outside after several verbal commands, so authorities deployed tear gas into the trailer, Timmerman said.

The SRT used their SWAT vehicle to get inside.

Authorities found Mowery in a back bedroom, but he failed to comply and was tased.

Medics cleared Mowery on scene, and he was transported to the Mercer County Adult Detention Center.

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