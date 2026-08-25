Man arrested after striking police officer while fleeing domestic dispute

BARBERTON, Ohio — A suspect who police say struck a police officer while fleeing the scene of a domestic dispute last week has been arrested.
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News Center 7 previously reported that a Barberton Police Officer was struck by the fleeing suspect in front of Barberton Middle School on Newell Street around 2:30 p.m. on Friday.
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The suspect kept driving after striking the officer. The officer was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.
A short time after the incident, detectives were able to develop a suspect and track his vehicle into Cleveland using Automated License Plate Readers (ALPR), CBS affiliate WOIO-19 reported.
Cleveland Police stopped 22-year-old Deandre L. Taylor and arrested him before turning him over to Barberton officers.
Taylor was charged with obstructing official business, a fifth-degree felony, and aggravated menacing, a first-degree misdemeanor, WOIO-19 reported.
He was booked into Summit County Jail.
Police said that additional charges may be considered during the Grand Jury process.
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