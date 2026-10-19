Man arrested after taking off from deputies, crash learns sentence

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — A man who was arrested earlier this year after a crash in Montgomery County has learned his sentence.

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On October 15, 47-year-old Demetric Hagler Sr. pleaded guilty to Failure to Comply with the Signal of a Peace Officer.

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The charges stem from a rollover crash at West Hillcrest and Salem Avenues around 2:17 a.m. on February 10.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy observed a gold Chevrolet Impala traveling in the middle of the roadway on West Hillcrest Avenue.

When the deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop, the driver, identfied as Hagler, accelerated and fled.

The vehicle continued eastbound at an estimated 75 mph in a 35 mph zone, according to the sheriff’s office.

The driver lost control, nearly collided head-on with another vehicle, and rolled over, coming to rest on its roof in the eastbound lane.

Deputies, with assistance from the Trotwood Police Department, attempted to remove Hagler from the vehicle and render aid.

Hagler sustained minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital. After being released, he was booked into Montgomery County Jail.

Hagler was sentenced to 24 months in prison.

Crash Hillcrest Ave Harrison Twp (Montgomery County Sheriff's Office)

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