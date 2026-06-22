Man arrested after threatening people with hatchet, prompting SWAT response

SPRINGFIELD — A man was arrested after SWAT responded to a home in Springfield last week.

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Around 4:10 p.m. on June 18, Springfield Police officers responded to the 300 block of Lincoln Park Circle on reports of a domestic violence incident.

Police received reports of a suspect who was threatening residents with a knife and a hatchet.

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Upon arrival, Officers learned the suspect, identified as 47-year-old Timothy Timmons, had barricaded himself inside the residence.

Crisis negotiators and the Springfield Police Division SWAT Team responded to the scene to assist.

After several hours, Timmons surrendered and was taken into custody without incident.

No injuries were reported.

Timmons was charged with three counts of Domestic Violence, three counts of Aggravated Menacing, and one count of Obstructing Justice.

Timmons was booked into the Clark County Jail.

The incident remains under investigation.

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