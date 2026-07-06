Man arrested after two shootings in Springfield; 1 critically injured

SPRINGFIELD — A man is critically injured, and another man is in jail after two separate shootings in Springfield.

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News Center 7’s John Bedell talked to witnesses and got details from police about the violence LIVE on News Center 7 at 6:00.

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“Yes, I heard the shots,” Marsha Norris of Springfield said. “Three.”

Norris said she wasn’t sure she’d heard gunfire until a few minutes later.

“Yeah, I thought it was fireworks. You know, they sound to me, they sound very similar. But I heard the shots, and then I heard after that, I heard the sirens and that’s when I looked out my window,” Norris said.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 1 critically injured, man arrested in connection with 2 separate shootings in Springfield

Springfield police said when they arrived on Fair Street, they found a 51-year-old man sitting inside a car, shot once.

An ambulance took him to a hospital in Springfield before a medical helicopter flew him to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.

Police said he’s in critical condition.

“When the police showed up, I thought, ‘Okay, something more serious has happened,” Norris said.

That shooting on Norris’ block happened just after 9:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Just 22 minutes later, police rushed to West Main Street near John’s drive-thru after people reported hearing several gunshots.

No one was hit, but police said they learned the shooter went into a home around the corner on North Jackson.

Police said they then arrested 42-year-old Rodney Oglesby “without incident.”

He’s in the Clark County Jail being held on suspicion of felonious assault and attempted murder charges. Plus weapons charges, including having a gun when he was not allowed to because of a previous felony conviction on his record.

“I’m glad they got somebody so quickly,” Norris said.

Once police file formal charges against Oglesby, he’ll have to go before a judge for the first time at the courthouse in downtown Springfield.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

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