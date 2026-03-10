Man arrested after woman found covered in blood

BELLEFONTAINE — A man was arrested after police found a victim profusely bleeding at a Bellefontaine apartment.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Michael Cole faces domestic violence and felonious assault charges.

On March 5, Bellefontaine police were called to an apartment around 7:30 a.m. for a well-being check request after a man reported seeing a woman covered in blood the night before.

When officers entered the apartment, they found the woman sitting on a bed covered in fresh and dried blood, according to a police report.

The woman had multiple head wounds and had a right eye that was bruised and swollen shut.

TRENDING STORIES:

According to the police report, the victim appeared confused and upset, asking responding officers if they were going to die.

Blood had soaked through the victim’s pillow and left large spots on the mattress.

Bellefontaine medics responded to the scene to provide emergency treatment before the woman was taken to the hospital

Cole, who knew the victim, returned to the apartment while police were still on the scene.

Cole initially told officers he did not know what happened to the victim because he had been gone for an hour.

After further questioning, Cole admitted he had been in a fight with the victim the night before, according to a police report.

“Did I hit her, yeah, yeah I hit her,” Cole allegedly said.

When asked how many times he struck the victim, Cole said, “A couple.”

Cole told officers that the victim had been punching him and that his back and neck were sore, though police did not observe any visible injuries on him.

“Michael said he does not care if you’re a man or a woman, if someone puts their hands on him, he’s going to put his hands on them,” according to the report.

Officers noted a strong odor of alcohol coming from Cole and reported that his speech was extremely slurred.

Cole admitted to police that he was drunk at the time of his arrest.

He was arrested.

Cole was booked into the Logan County Jail, where he remains in custody.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group