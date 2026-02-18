Man arrested after young child hurt in shooting on I-75

CINCINNATI — A man has been arrested after a child was injured in a shoot on Interstate 75 in Cincinnati, according to our media partner WCPO-9 TV.

As previously reported by News Center 7, the shooting happened on I-75 southbound near the Western Hill Viaduct just after 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

Cincinnati police arrested Michael Walker on three counts of felonious assault and one count of improper discharge of a firearm on Wednesday.

The juvenile injured is believed to have non-life-threatening injuries.

Police didn’t provide the age of the juvenile.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

