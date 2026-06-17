Man arrested for alleged harassment, public indecency in local Amish community

LOGAN COUNTY — A man was arrested this week after allegedly harassing and exposing himself to young females in a local Amish community.

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Jonahton Clark, 39, was arrested by the Logan County Sheriff’s Office on Monday and charged with attempted kidnapping, menacing by stalking, and public indecency, according to the sheriff’s office.

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The sheriff’s office received multiple reports over the last several months of a man harassing young females in the Amish community in the Degraff area.

The man was allegedly driving slowly in the area near Amish bicyclists, Amish buggies, and Amish residences. During these incidents, he would act in a “suspicious manner” and expose himself.

During one specific incident, he allegedly blocked a road with his vehicle and tried to keep young females from passing him while he exposed himself, according to the sheriff’s office.

In each report, the suspect had a similar physical and vehicle description.

At one point, a witness provided the license plate number, which helped detectives identify Clark as the suspect. Witnesses later positively identified him as the suspect when shown his photo and a photo of his vehicle.

When speaking with detectives, Clark said he was homeless and living in his car.

While admitting to being in the area where the complaints stemmed from and driving slowly past people for safety reasons, he denied allegations of lewd behavior.

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