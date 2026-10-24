Man arrested by feds on child porn charges

BLUE ASH — A 39-year-old man is facing federal child porn charges.

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Vimalesh Prem Kumar, 39, of Blue Ash, was arrested by federal agents after he allegedly accessed and downloaded child pornography, according to the Department of Justice.

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Kumar allegedly viewed child pornography via Instagram, Twitter, and Telegram and downloaded and shared the child sexual abuse material on Telegram.

He faces 10 years in prison if convicted.

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